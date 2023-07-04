Bidding starts for Sheffield’s biggest leisure and entertainment venues

Bidders can now apply to take on Sheffield’s biggest leisure and entertainment venues as the procurement process began this week.

It comes as the council makes £117 million improvements to the venues – an increase of £17 million since the plans were first announced – which include completely rebuilding Springs, Concord and Hillsborough leisure centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full details for bidding were made available on YORtender last week and bids can now be made here.

Sheffield Arena. Bidding starts for Sheffield’s biggest leisure and entertainment venue.

The venues were split into three packages so bidders were able to chose something that best suited their expertise. These are: services for sport and leisure (including golf as well as Graves, Thorncliffe and Wisewood centres which are up for renewal in 2026); City Hall; and Arena (which the council said will remain the home of Sheffield Steelers ice hockey team).

On YORtender the council said it was seeking “experienced and qualified” operators to take on the venues.

For the leisure facilities – including iceSheffield, English Institute of Sport and Ponds Forge – the council said the successful operator must commit to working collaboratively in partnership with the council to deliver the services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is around £100 million of capital funding to invest in these facilities, including rebuilding Springs, Concord and Hillsborough.

Ponds Forge. Bidding starts for Sheffield’s biggest leisure and entertainment venue.

For the Arena, the council said it wanted an organisation to run it for up to 15 to 25 years preferably on a lease basis but it was open to considering alternative structures.

Since opening in 1991, the 13,600 capacity venue has hosted more than 2,700 events watched by more than 14.5 million people.

The council has around £5.7 million of capital funding set aside to improve this site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Memberships at the venues will not be affected by the tender process and all current bookings at the Arena and City Hall are protected and will be honoured by the new operator, the council confirmed.