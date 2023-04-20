Dan, who has frequently spoken of his love of the Peak District, is to do a programme which will see him walking through the Peaks as part of a four part show exploring the Pennine Way.

Channel 5 have commissioned the new series which sees the 5News presenter join up with former Blue Peter star Helen Skelton and embark on an epic journey through the Pennines. They will try different forms of transport and 'fun' activities. Helen is also based in Yorkshire.

The duo will take on Pennine Way, a 268 mile journey from the Peak District in Derbyshire to the Scottish Borders. Each of the four, hour-long, episodes, which will air later this year, will follow the pair on a different leg of their journey.

Sheffield television personality Dan Walker has landed what sounds like his dream job, which will involve him roaming the Peak District views. PIctured are Dan Walker and Helen Skelton (top), and the Peak Districk (bottom)

Dan said: “Looking forward to working with Helen Skelton on this.

He added: “It will be nice to escape the studio for a while and join a good friend to discover a beautiful slice of the UK and meet some amazing people.”

Helen added: “I’m really looking forward to it and grateful for the opportunity to have some incredible adventures with my friend Dan. And it’s on my doorstep.”

Dan, who made his name as the presenter of Football Focus and competed on Strictly Come Dancing, has in the past posted pictures on his social media account of his family days out in the Peak District with its stunning scenery.

He wrote on one occasion: “We’ve had a beautiful walk with pals on some of the Peak District edges around Sheffield today. White Edge, Curbar Edge and Froggatt Edge all looking gorgeous in the sunshine.

“We love living in Sheffield… all this is a 15-minute drive away from the city centre.”

Dan settled in Sheffield after spending time as a student in the city, where he met his wife. Although originally from Crawley in Sussex, he moved to Sheffield for university aged 18, completing an undergraduate degree in history and a masters degree in journalism before making his name as a TV presenter.

