Tramlines 2023 Sheffield: All the photos of fans enjoying the party on Friday at Hillsborough Park
The party is underway at Hillsborough Park.
Tramlines 2023 got off to a fantastic start at Hillsborough Park on Friday (July 22).
With (largely) decent weather and a swinging selection of headlines such as Richard Ashcroft, Bloc Party and Sea Girls, there were smiles all around for the first day of this weekend’s party - as our gallery below shows.
Photographer Errol Edwards was on hand to capture fans and families out enjoying themselves during the relaitve sunshine on Hillsborough Park - scroll down to see if you were spotted during the festivities.
Enjoy it while you can - forecasters are predicting there will be rain all day Saturday with even worse to come on Sunday. Brace yourselves!