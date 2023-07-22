News you can trust since 1887
Tramlines 2023 Sheffield: All the photos of fans enjoying the party on Friday at Hillsborough Park

The party is underway at Hillsborough Park.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 11:54 BST

Tramlines 2023 got off to a fantastic start at Hillsborough Park on Friday (July 22).

With (largely) decent weather and a swinging selection of headlines such as Richard Ashcroft, Bloc Party and Sea Girls, there were smiles all around for the first day of this weekend’s party - as our gallery below shows.

Photographer Errol Edwards was on hand to capture fans and families out enjoying themselves during the relaitve sunshine on Hillsborough Park - scroll down to see if you were spotted during the festivities.

Enjoy it while you can - forecasters are predicting there will be rain all day Saturday with even worse to come on Sunday. Brace yourselves!

All the photos of fans from first day of Tramlines 2023 in Sheffield as partygoers descend on Hillsborough Park

