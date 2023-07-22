Tramlines 2023 got off to a fantastic start at Hillsborough Park on Friday (July 22).

With (largely) decent weather and a swinging selection of headlines such as Richard Ashcroft, Bloc Party and Sea Girls, there were smiles all around for the first day of this weekend’s party - as our gallery below shows.

Photographer Errol Edwards was on hand to capture fans and families out enjoying themselves during the relaitve sunshine on Hillsborough Park - scroll down to see if you were spotted during the festivities.

Enjoy it while you can - forecasters are predicting there will be rain all day Saturday with even worse to come on Sunday. Brace yourselves!

