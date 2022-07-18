Previous headliners include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Ash and Sheffield’s very own Reverend and the Makers.
This year’s event will be topped by Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness.
Can you spot yourself at any of these previous festivals?
1. Miles of Miles fans
A huge crowd watches Miles Kane on the main stage in Hillsborough Park as Tramlines 2019 gets into full swing
Photo: DEAN ATKINS
2. Crowd pleaser
The crowd for Miles Kane on the main stage in Hillsborough Park at Tramlines 2019
Photo: DEAN ATKINS
3. Baby boomer
Baby Sam takes precautions to protect his ears as his favourites Stereophonics rock the crowd at Tramlines 2018
Photo: DEAN ATKINS
4. Singing along
Fans at the front know all the words to the songs as Stereophonics play Tramlines at Hillsborough Park in 2018
Photo: Dean Atkins