Sheffield Tramlines: 17 pictures of revellers at the festival down the years - are you a face in the crowd?

Sheffield’s Tramlines music festival takes place every year at Hillsborough Park – and attracts thousands of fans to watch some of the biggest names in music.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 18th July 2022, 12:36 pm

Previous headliners include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Ash and Sheffield’s very own Reverend and the Makers.

This year’s event will be topped by Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness.

Can you spot yourself at any of these previous festivals?

1. Miles of Miles fans

A huge crowd watches Miles Kane on the main stage in Hillsborough Park as Tramlines 2019 gets into full swing

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

2. Crowd pleaser

The crowd for Miles Kane on the main stage in Hillsborough Park at Tramlines 2019

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

3. Baby boomer

Baby Sam takes precautions to protect his ears as his favourites Stereophonics rock the crowd at Tramlines 2018

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

4. Singing along

Fans at the front know all the words to the songs as Stereophonics play Tramlines at Hillsborough Park in 2018

Photo: Dean Atkins

