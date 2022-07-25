The sell-out event was headlined by Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness.

Eurovision star Sam Ryder was also on the line-up along with homegrown favourites the Everly Pregnant Brothers and Little Man Tate.

Tramlines launched in 2009 and was initially free to attend.

It was originally held in Sheffield city centre but as it grew in popularity, organisers moved it to the outskirts of the city centre on the Ponderosa in Upperthoprpe, before moving it to Hillsborough Park, which can cater for larger crowds.

Photographer Dean Atkins captured the weekend perfectly on camera.

Take a look at his pictures to see if you can spot yourself.

