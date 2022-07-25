Tramlines 2022: A weekend captured perfectly in pictures as thousands enjoy Sheffield music festival

Tramlines 2022 may be over but the three day festival in Sheffield will live long in the memories of all those who attended.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 25th July 2022, 10:32 am
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 10:33 am

The sell-out event was headlined by Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness.

Eurovision star Sam Ryder was also on the line-up along with homegrown favourites the Everly Pregnant Brothers and Little Man Tate.

Tramlines launched in 2009 and was initially free to attend.

It was originally held in Sheffield city centre but as it grew in popularity, organisers moved it to the outskirts of the city centre on the Ponderosa in Upperthoprpe, before moving it to Hillsborough Park, which can cater for larger crowds.

Photographer Dean Atkins captured the weekend perfectly on camera.

Take a look at his pictures to see if you can spot yourself.

TRAMLINES 2022

Tramlines 2022 was a sell-out

Photo: Dean Atkins

TRAMLINES 2022

Tramlines 2022

Photo: Dean Atkins

TRAMLINES 2022

Tramlines 2022

Photo: Dean Atkins

TRAMLINES 2022

Tramlines 2022

Photo: Dean Atkins

