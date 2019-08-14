Sheffield to play host to Underwater Hockey World Championship
Athletes from around the world will once again descend on Sheffield this week as the city plays host to yet another major sporting event.
Ponds Forge will play host to the Underwater Hockey Age Group World Championship from Friday, August 16 until Saturday, August 24 with teams from as far away as Australia competing.
Men and women will compete in the under-19s and under-24s age groups across two courts at Ponds Forge and the event will begin with an opening ceremony at Sheffield City Hall tonight.
Entry to the event is free of charge and there is no need to book a ticket in advance, spectators can just turn up at Ponds Forge.
Great Britain’s men’s under-19s will get the tournament underway when they take on New Zealand on Friday at 8am.
The country’s women’s under-24s will also begin their championship against the Kiwis at 9.34am and women’s under-19s will also begin against the same opponents at 10.21am.
And GB’s men’s under-24s will take on Netherlands in their first game at 3.50pm on Friday.
The organisers have launched a fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of hosting the tournament.
They have launched a Justgiving fundraising appeal page in the hope of raising £10,000.
A post on the page said: “When we started planning for Sheffield 2019 we had indications from countries that a certain number of teams were coming.
“For whatever reason these numbers did not materialise and we are left making the best we can from it.
“If you like what we have done then please give a little to say thank you for all the work this amazing team has tried to do.”
The tournament comes as Sheffield also plays host to the ROKiT World Seniors Snooker Championship, which will see former greats of the sport compete at the Crucible Theatre from Thursday to Sunday.
For more information on the tournament visit www.sheffielduwh2019.co.uk or to donate to the fundraising appeal visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sheffield2019