Thousands to see former greats of snooker battle it out at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre
More than 3,000 tickets have been sold for the ROKiT World Seniors Snooker Championship, which will be played at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre for the first time next week.
The World Seniors Championship will feature legends such as seven-time World Champion Stephen Hendry and Joe Johnson, who won his only ever World Championship at the Crucible back in 1986.
Jason Francis, chairman of ROKiT World Seniors Snooker Tour, said: “It’s pretty staggering, considering it’s the first year the event is being held in Sheffield.
“If you look back when the World Professional Championship was first held in Sheffield, in 1977, there was hardly anyone watching.
“We’ve been overwhelmed by the people of Sheffield.”
Despite the players being retired, Mr Francis said the event promises to be as competitive as ever, as 20 players battle it out to win a share of the £65,000 prize money.
Joe Johnson will be looking to add to his form in 2019, after he was victorious in the World Senior Masters in Sheffield, back in April.
Competitors will also include John Parrott, Jimmy White, 1980 world champion Cliff Thorburn and Dennis Taylor.
Mr Francis said: “No matter how old they get, the desire to win and beat each other is perhaps even more now, because they don’t take it for granted.
“These guys never know when it will be their last chance to play in the Crucible Theatre.”
The tournament will run between August 15 and 18 and the winner, as well as taking home the £25,000 prize, will gain a spot in the qualifying stages of the World Professional Championships.
Mr Francis added: “There are 20 players competing from 13 countries, so it really is a global field. For many of these people, it will be their first time playing at the Crucible.”
Tickets are still available for the event, for more information or to buy them visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.