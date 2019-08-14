Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, exactly one year ago today.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery as medics battled to save him, but he lost his fight for life four days later.

Kavan Brissett died after he was stabbed in an alleyway in Sheffield one year ago today

One year on nobody has yet been charged over the killing.

Detectives are planning to return to the murder scene today to re-appeal for people with information to come forward.

Ahmed Farrah is believed to hold vital information about the murder of Kavan Brissett

They are particularly keen for information on the whereabouts of 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who they believe could prove key to cracking the case.

But despite despite repeated appeals for him to come forward, he has so far failed to help police with their enquiries.

Farrah, who is also known as ‘Reggie’ and has links to Broomhall, is believed to hold vital information about the stabbing and a £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest has been offered by Crimestoppers.

He was captured on CCTV turning up at the minor injuries clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries, on the same night that Kavan was stabbed.

Flowers left close to where Kavan Brissett was stabbed in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, one year ago today

He returned to the hospital the following day but then disappeared from Sheffield.

Detectives believe he was injured in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jude Ashmore, leading the police probe into the murder, revealed today that the last confirmed sighting of Farrah was in Cardiff last September.

She said officers have visited friends and family across the country in a bid to track him down but to no avail despite ‘harbouring notices’ being served, which warn that those who knowingly help shield a wanted person risk arrest and prosecution.

Enquiries have also been made in Somalia and Det Chf Supt Ashmore said it is possible Farrah may have fled the country.

“There is a possibility he has gone abroad. His family do not seem concerned about his safety, which makes me think he is ok and may have gone abroad,” she said.

“We have no current information on his whereabouts. The last sighting was in September around the Cardiff area.

“We have done significant CCTV trawl, telecom work, forensic work and we still have a team actively working on this. All we can do now is a new appeal one year on to speak to people who may have information. It doesn’t matter if they think it is just a small bit of information, they need to speak to us because it could be that vital piece we need.”

The senior detective said Kavan was stabbed during a fight in broad daylight on an estate where there were lots of people live, visit and walk through.

“We have spoken to lots of people but it is difficult when people don’t speak or have said they did not see or hear anything, but for Kavan’s family they need to come forward,” she said.

“We have refreshed house-to-house enquiries and we are still looking for and tracking vehicles that were in the area at the time as we piece together exactly what happened but we are also reliant on people in the area to come forward.”

She added: “For the family there are still lots of questions unanswered at the moment. It is one year on and they are still in this position. We want justice for Kavan and his family.

“It is frustrating to be in this position but we just have to keep going. We still have a team working on this and we will continue to do so.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August, 14, 2018.