The video was posted by a user called CassidyZahar and is captioned: “How Northern England reacts when a freak snowstorm hits.”

It shows workers clearing the snow in the city centre and a ‘sad, lonely snowman’ on the grass as the snow melts away around it.

Another caption reads ‘no snow plows, shovels only’ and shows people working hard to clear the roads with shovels while snow, ice and slush cover the pavement.

The video has received 60.6k likes and 1,074 comments, as well as hundreds of shares.

But one question which has arisen from the post is whether or not Sheffield is actually classed as the ‘north’ of England.

One TikTok user commented: “This isn’t northern England. The north starts at the Humber.”

Another added: “Sorry but Sheffield is not in the north.”

Cassidy, who posted the video and is visiting the UK from Canada, was quick to inform them that Sheffield is in fact geographically located in the north of the country.

Others were less confrontational, however, and were simply excited to see a video of their home city doing so well on the app.

One user wrote: “Ayyy love a bit of Sheffield”.

Another wrote: “Funny how you can just tell this is Sheffield”.

The video features shots of the area near the train station, as well as city centre images from near High Street.

It’s not the only video from Sheffield that’s doing well on TikTok either.

The BP garage and Spar on Bramall Lane has become a TikTok sensation, with people driving for miles to come and check out its unique selection of American sweets and Tango Ice Blasts.

Those who visit the store are posting their experiences on the app and are receiving millions of views.

Primark on The Moor, Lush at Meadowhall and The University of Sheffield are among the Sheffield TikTok accounts racking up huge viewing figures on the social media platform.

One video posted by Primark recently hit one million views.