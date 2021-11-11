The petrol station on Bramall lane has gone viral on TikTok after a number of highly viewed and liked videos appeared on the site from visiting customers.

People are now travelling from across the country to visit the store, which has gained popularity due to its range of American confectionery and other snacks and drinks rarely sold in the UK.

Those who visit the store are posting their experiences on the social media site and are receiving millions of views.

Here is everything you need to know.

What do they sell at the TikTok garage in Sheffield?

The BP petrol station contains a Subway, a Costa, some Tango Ice Blast machines and also a Spar which sells a wide range of American sweets, drinks and snack, as well as Pick and Mix sweets, milkshakes, popcorn and nachos.

Site manager, Amrik Singh, says they were only initially selling the confectionery and drinks in small amounts, but it became increasingly popular and so they decided to get them in larger amounts.

"We thought it was a new area of products and we just tried it in small amounts and it was selling very good, so we then started to get more of it.

"Still people are coming in and recording videos and uploading to TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and everywhere, and so it is still like a craze.”

Amrik is incredibly happy and thankful to all his customers, and has even sent special gifts to the people who have come in and uploaded their videos of the station to TikTok which has made the petrol station famous.

American sweets including Jolly Ranchers and Swedish Fish are sold at the Spar at the BP petrol station on Bramall Lane which has gone viral on TikTok.

"I feel very happy, when the shop is busy the sales are going up and it’s amazing.

"I have watched almost all of them (the videos), and we have called a few of the customers as well who have made the videos, we have given them hampers and thanked them because it is them who have made us famous.”

Why has the BP garage on Bramall Lane gone viral on TikTok?

With a range of sweets and drinks from the USA that are hard to come by in many other areas of the UK, the garage has found a niche market that makes it stand out from the crowd.

A number of high profile TikTok users have already visited the store and posted about it online, gaining thousands of views and likes each and inspiring others to make the trip.

Ciara Cox is one of them – and her video received 83,000 likes.

Another user, ‘Maeella10’, gained 24,000 views on her walk-around video, which shows off all the unusual items you can purchase in the store.

TikTok users appear to be in awe of the vast range of famous sweets like Jolly Ranchers and Swedish Fish, which aren’t readily available from other Sheffield convenience stores.

What are the best selling items at the Sheffield TikTok garage?

Some of the best selling items at the petrol station store include Tango Ice Blasts, American sweets and snacks, Cheetos, Takis, and milkshakes.

Where is the Sheffield viral TikTok garage?