Some Sheffield TikTok business accounts are having some real success on the social media platform

TikTok is one of the most widely used social media platforms in the world with more than one billion monthly users. Commonly, users on the platform post videos with music with funky dances and trends in the hope of getting a viral ‘hit’.

Over the past few months, several Sheffield accounts, including branded businesses and universities, have recorded hits on TikTok, getting thousands and even millions of views.

One video that acquired a huge number of views came from Primark on The Moor in Sheffield city centre.

Primark on the Moor had a TikTok go viral last week, amounting to one million views.

The video, which was posted on November 10 and promotes ‘snoodies’ that are returning to store, recently hit one million views.

During the video, Primark staff members show off their snoodie collection in store to the song ‘Beat It’ by Michael Jackson.

On the TikTok, Mark Bramley, department manager at Primark Sheffield, said: “As we get ready for our busiest time of the year, we’re all working hard to ensure that the store has everything our customers are looking for – from snoodies to Christmas jumpers.

The University of Sheffield has a TikTok account with several hits.

"We have a fantastic team here in our Sheffield store and we’re making sure that as well as being on hand to help everyone with their Christmas shopping, we’re having some fun along the way.”

Lush at Meadowhall has also had lots of success on the platform, amassing three videos with over three million views since September, with their most recent one last week reaching 4.7 million views.

Their videos contain creative ways of showing off their products, and often involve staff members using the products with fun and engaging captions.

Another Sheffield TikTok account having success on the social media platform is The University of Sheffield.

The University’s TikTok account has lots of videos with thousands of views, including two in June with 1.1 million and 330k views, and one more recently in October with 30k views. They post unique content around their university and Sheffield, and their video with over a million views revolves around their unique elevators called ‘paternosters’ that gained plenty of attention from TikTok users.

Hannah Ellis, digital content production assistant at the University of Sheffield, said: “We started the University of Sheffield TikTok channel around four months ago as a new way to interact with our current and prospective student audiences.

"We wanted to trial a different format to showcase the city and why it’s such an amazing place to study and live. We've found it is also a really effective way to interact with our alumni community and it has been great to see our graduates from across the world interacting and reminiscing with current and prospective students.

"We're now looking to develop the content further by making more student-led videos to give a unique insight into uni life and our city.”