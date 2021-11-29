The snowfall over the weekend and icy conditions this morning (Monday, November 29) have led to some schools being closed and disruption to travel across the area.

Some schools, including Woodseats Primary School, Totley All Saints and St John Fisher, also opened later than usual to allow people more time to travel safely.

Sheffield was covered in thick snow at the weekend (Photo: John Hesketh)

It comes after some First bus services had to be suspended or diverted in light of the treacherous conditions, and both the Woodhead Pass and Snake Pass were closed over safety concerns.

A yellow weather warning for ice remains in place until 10am, with low temperatures forecast and freshening winds.

But how likely is it to snow in Sheffield again this week? Here’s the full Met Office forecast.

What is the weather forecast for Sheffield this week?

The weekend saw heavy snow showers, ice and galeforce winds sweep across the city as Storm Arwen battered the UK.

The snow has left some roads difficult to pass and caused widespread disruption.

The wintry conditions have caused a yellow weather warning for ice to be put in force this morning, although things are set to warm up slightly throughout he day.

According to the Met Office, cloud cover will increase throughout the day, with ‘outbreaks of rain arriving from the west into the evening’, accompanied by ‘freshening winds and a slightly milder feel’.

Sheffield has been rocked by heavy snow and bad weather after Storm Arwen battered the UK at the weekend.

Temperatures will rise to 3C from around 11am, before climbing to 5C at 7pm and up to 8C at 11pm.

The forecaster says there may be the odd shower or drizzle throughout the evening, and tonight will be ‘milder than recent nights’, staying ‘frost free’.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be ‘cloudy, mild and breezy’, with ‘patchy rain throughout’.

And the good news is that it’s meant to get much warmer, with highs of 11C expected.

The forecast for Yorkshire and the Humber for Wednesday to Sunday reads: “Colder Wednesday, bright and breezy after early rain clears. Remaining cool into Thursday with strong winds possible and some wintry showers. Rain and hill snow early Friday but turning brighter.”

Wednesday will be cloudy with sunny spells and a 30 per cent chance on rain, with highs of 7C.

Thursday will drop colder again, with highs of 4C, but will be dry and bright.

And Friday will be 6C and cloudy.

Will it snow again in Sheffield this week?

The Met Office is not predicting any more snowfall in Sheffield this week, although conditions will deteriorate again at the end of this week.

The snow and ice is expected to melt overnight tonight as temperatures rise and the next few days will be closer to double figures, meaning more snow is highly unlikely.