Roger Phippen, aged seven, and five-year-old Barbara Wrigglesworth both died after a lorry driver delivering milk to Handsworth County School, at the corner of Fitzalan Road and St Joseph’s Road, accidentally hit the pillar, causing it to fall and crush them.

Sunday marked 72 years since the disaster, which happened on July 10, 1950, and a group of residents who were touched by their deaths gathered to remember them by laying flowers on their final resting places at Orgreave Cemetery.

The graves of Sheffield youngsters Barbara Wrigglesworth, aged five, and Roger Phippen, seven, who were both killed when a gatepost collapsed at Handsworth Community School on July 10, 1950. A group of residents - Annette Sterland-Burton, Raymond Needham, Patricia Ford and Sandra Gillot - gathered at Orgreave Cemetery on the 72nd anniversary of the tragedy to lay flowers in an attempt to ensure the children are 'never forgotten'

Annette Sterland-Burton joined her dad Raymond Needham, Patricia Ford and Sandra Gillot, of Handsworth Historical Society, to pay their respects.

“No child should go to school and lose their life in such tragic circumstances,” said Annette.

“It may be 72 years ago today and most people may have long forgotten them or not even know about what happened but there are people who remember.

“I don’t know if they have any family that may be living but I feel it’s important they are remembered.

“Sandra was at the school the day the children died, but she thought it was only one child who had died, and Patricia’s elder brother went to the school.

“We feel that even though the Handsworth community has moved on, these children are part of our community history... They should never be forgotten.”

Annette added that Roger’s grave has sadly fallen into disrepair and she and the others are trying to get it fixed as a mark of respect.

A report in The Star at the time described how teachers had given first aid until an ambulance arrived but the children could sadly not be saved.

An inquest into the youngsters’ deaths heard how the driver had been reversing at the time and there had been only a ‘light impact’ between his lorry and the gatepost but this was enough to cause it to collapse. It also heard how the six-foot-tall pillar which fell had been rebuilt only five years earlier.