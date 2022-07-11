Six people were injured in the crash, some seriously, and the motorist also ploughed into the front of Bellairz nightclub at the corner of Shoreham Street and Mary Street before driving off in the early hours of Sunday, July 10.

This morning, one man working nearby said he understood the car had been driven the wrong way up Shoreham Street before veering into a group of people outside the nightclub.

“I’ve worked here for quite a long time and there have been quite a few crashes but never anything like this,” he added.

Bellairz nightclub on Shoreham Street, Sheffield, is boarded up following a crash in which police believe a car was deliberately driven at a group of people before hitting the building in the early hours of Sunday, July 10

Another person said when they arrived at the site yesterday morning there was smashed glass all over the ground and the whole area was cordoned off.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.30am on Sunday

Police have said they are treating the crash as a ‘targeted incident’ and they believe the vehicle was ‘used deliberately to cause harm and damage’.

Officers described how six people had been treated for injuries, ranging from ‘walking wounded to more serious’, but thankfully nobody appears to have sustained life-threatening injuries. They said other people may have been hurt but not sought medical attention.

This morning, just a small stretch of police tape remained in place at the scene after the cordon was lifted.

Detective Inspector Andy Knowles said: “At this stage of the investigation, we believe that this was a targeted incident and that the vehicle was used deliberately to cause harm and damage.

“This is clearly an incredibly serious and dangerous offence, and we have a team of officers from all across the force working to progress enquiries and identify those involved as swiftly as possible.

“We want to hear from you if you were on Shoreham Street in the early hours and may have seen what happened either before, during or after the collision took place.

“I’d also ask anyone who may have CCTV that we’ve not yet seen, or if you were driving through the Shoreham Street area and have dashcam footage, to also get in touch.”