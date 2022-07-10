John Cluckie, chef at Marco's New York Italian, at the Hampton by Hilton Hotel, with "the boss", Marco Pierre White. It closed in 2019.

Fed up: Thirteen iconic Sheffield restaurants that closed for good - did you eat at them all?

A good restaurant means good food and good times - no wonder we miss them when they’re gone.

By David Walsh
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 12:23 pm

But very few last forever, as shown by our list of venues Sheffielders’ have loved and lost.

Did you eat at all of them?

1. Baldwins Omega

Baldwins Omega owner David Baldwin at the restaurant which he and wife Pauline ran for more than 30 years. It closed in 2018.

Photo: .

Photo Sales

2. Damon's

Damon’s American diner, on Sevenairs Road in Beighton, closed in 2019 trading for nearly 30 years. The restaurant – with a menu featuring big breakfasts, hefty steaks, ‘express lunches’ and more – was known for offering guests a free meal on their birthday.

Photo: Sarah Washbourn

Photo Sales

3. Juke & Loe

Juke & Loe, run by brothers Joseph and Luke Grayson, won rave reviews in the five years it was open on the city’s popular Ecclesall Road. The restaurant had also been recommended in the prestigious Michelin Guide for the last two years. It closed in May when the lease ended.

Photo: .

Photo Sales

4. Wig & Pen

The Wig and Pen on Campo Lane was popular with lawyers, journalists and business people and had expanded to offer food including pizza. But it did not reopen after the pandemic.

Photo: David Walsh

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3