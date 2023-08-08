From Nottingham to Newcastle, the north of England has plenty of great destinations to visit this summer, and Sheffield has been revealed among the top 5 by Northern Rail.

Train operator Northern has named its most popular destinations so far this summer as customers head to the north of England for stunning views, vibrant cities and a change of scenery.

From the stunning Lake District in the north west, the Yorkshire Dales & North York Moors, and the Peak District right on our doorstep here in Sheffield, there is so much to see and do over the summer months. The UK’s rail network means trips to northern England’s glorious cities and surrounding areas for weekend getaways can be achieved by the many.

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern said: “We’re lucky enough to be able to connect our customers to some of the best leisure destinations across the north of England.

“And there are plenty of ways for passengers to save money when travelling with Northern, including by buying one of advance tickets you could save up to 65 per cent. There’s truly something for everyone, come rain or shine over the summer holidays.”

Sheffield is one of the top 5 destinations so far this summer among Northern Rail customers.

The full list of Northern customer’s favourite summer destinations is below in order of popularity:

1) Manchester

Chosen by Lonely Planet as one of its must-visit destinations for 2023, Manchester was the only UK city to make the guidebook’s annual Best in Travel list. A dynamic metropolis with a thriving arts scene, amazing places to eat and world-class shopping, the city offers something for everyone.

2) Leeds

Sheffield’s rival ranks in second place. Leeds is a lively city brimming with cultural events, shopping opportunities, and a vibrant nightlife, making it an ideal destination for urban adventurers.

3) Blackpool

Known as the 'Entertainment Capital of the North,' Blackpool promises visitors a classic British seaside experience with its famous Pleasure Beach, iconic Blackpool Tower, and sandy shores.

4) Liverpool

The birthplace of The Beatles and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Liverpool offers a rich history, stunning waterfront, and numerous cultural attractions.

5) Sheffield

Where do we start? Surrounded by breathtaking countryside, Sheffield boasts an outstanding array of green spaces, incredible theatres, and a thriving dining scene. Learn about the city’s incredible history in its many museums, or enjoy a night out on West Street. There’s something for everyone in our wonderful hilly city.

6) Hull

As the 2017 UK City of Culture, Hull continues to impress visitors with its museums, historic Old Town, and charming marina.

7) Newcastle

Famous for its friendly locals and iconic bridges, Newcastle offers a blend of historical landmarks and modern architecture, coupled with a vibrant nightlife.

8) York

This mediaeval city entices travellers with its magnificent York Minster, cobbled streets, and a wealth of history just waiting to be explored.

9) Chester

Steeped in Roman heritage and boasting stunning half-timbered buildings, Chester remains a popular destination for history enthusiasts and shopaholics alike.

10) Nottingham

Known for the legendary Robin Hood, Nottingham combines a rich history with a lively contemporary culture and excellent shopping opportunities.