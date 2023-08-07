The 9 best things about Sheffield as chosen by readers - including Béres, Peak District & Sheffield Wednesday
Our readers suggested lots of brilliant things about Sheffield and we have narrowed it down to nine to share with you - including Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Hendersons Relish and the Peak District.
Sheffield has many things to be proud of. The green spaces, the steelmaking history, Henderson Relish and so many more.
Last week, The Star asked Facebook users to share what they felt the best thing about Sheffield was. Hundreds left their thoughts, but we have narrowed it down to nine of the most common answers to share with you.
Let us know if you agree.