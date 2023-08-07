News you can trust since 1887
The 9 best things about Sheffield as chosen by readers - including Béres, Peak District & Sheffield Wednesday

Our readers suggested lots of brilliant things about Sheffield and we have narrowed it down to nine to share with you - including Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Hendersons Relish and the Peak District.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 7th Aug 2023, 17:59 BST

Sheffield has many things to be proud of. The green spaces, the steelmaking history, Henderson Relish and so many more.

Last week, The Star asked Facebook users to share what they felt the best thing about Sheffield was. Hundreds left their thoughts, but we have narrowed it down to nine of the most common answers to share with you.

Let us know if you agree.

Sheffield has a reputation for lovely people.

1. The people

Abigail Ruth said we are "lucky to have the Peak District on our doorstep". (Photo courtesy of Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

2. Peak District

A number of commenters were adamant Sheffield Wednesday is the best thing about Sheffield. (Photo courtesy of Steve Ellis)

3. Sheffield Wednesday

Others said Sheffield United were the best bit. (Photo courtesy of Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

4. Sheffield United

