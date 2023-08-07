It has been run by the same people for nearly 20 years.

A pub and a 'renowned' function suite in Sheffield have gone up for sale, with an asking price of £550,000.

The Embassy function suite and Foxwood pub, on Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, have been put up for sale. Photo: Google

The Foxwood pub and the attached Embassy function suite, on Mansfield Road, Intake, have been listed for sale by SMC Brownill Vickers. The sales blurb desribes the Embassy as a 'renowned' Art Deco function suite and says the building is 'suitable for a variety of uses'.

It adds: "The business has been run by our clients for approaching 20 years and is now available to purchase for a continuation of the business or for redevelopment purposes."