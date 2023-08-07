A pub and a 'renowned' function suite in Sheffield have gone up for sale, with an asking price of £550,000.
The Foxwood pub and the attached Embassy function suite, on Mansfield Road, Intake, have been listed for sale by SMC Brownill Vickers. The sales blurb desribes the Embassy as a 'renowned' Art Deco function suite and says the building is 'suitable for a variety of uses'.
It adds: "The business has been run by our clients for approaching 20 years and is now available to purchase for a continuation of the business or for redevelopment purposes."
The listing describes how the premises include a main function suite, with a stage, a 'flanking bar servery' and large function kitchens, which are now redundant, along with the open plan pub. There is also a three bedroom flat above for the owners/managers to use and a 'substantial' rear car park.