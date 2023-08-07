News you can trust since 1887
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:21 BST

A pub and a 'renowned' function suite in Sheffield have gone up for sale, with an asking price of £550,000.

The Embassy function suite and Foxwood pub, on Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, have been put up for sale. Photo: GoogleThe Embassy function suite and Foxwood pub, on Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, have been put up for sale. Photo: Google
The Embassy function suite and Foxwood pub, on Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, have been put up for sale. Photo: Google

The Foxwood pub and the attached Embassy function suite, on Mansfield Road, Intake, have been listed for sale by SMC Brownill Vickers. The sales blurb desribes the Embassy as a 'renowned' Art Deco function suite and says the building is 'suitable for a variety of uses'.

It adds: "The business has been run by our clients for approaching 20 years and is now available to purchase for a continuation of the business or for redevelopment purposes."

The listing describes how the premises include a main function suite, with a stage, a 'flanking bar servery' and large function kitchens, which are now redundant, along with the open plan pub. There is also a three bedroom flat above for the owners/managers to use and a 'substantial' rear car park.

