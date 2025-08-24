One of Sheffield’s best known radio icons has announced his return - months after he was axed by a broadcaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big John@Breakfast has announced he will launch a podcast version of the show he put on airwaves of South Yorkshire for the last 25 years.

Big John is set to return. Photo: Marie Caley | National World

The show will be launched for the first time next Friday (August 29).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Our free weekly podcast Big John At Breakfast - Fridays! starts in seven days time. It's on Apple Podcasts / Spotify and Amazon Music.

“And, if you're not into podcasts, you can listen whenever you want on your smart speaker - just ask it to Play Big John At Breakfast - Fridays. Don't forget the word Fridays or it'll start playing some random radio station.

“Liesl and James will be with me - It'll be like our usual Friday show and we'll have the Official Friday Song too.”

He said they had already put together a taster podcast, on : https://podfollow.com/big-john-breakfast-fridays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've had an amazing response to the news but lots of people asking why it is only once a week. The answer to that is down to how many people listen!

“We can't wait! “

You can also listen on https://bigjohnatbreakfast.co.uk.

Hits Radio scrapped the show early in June, as part of a wave of changes it is making to remove local content.

After The Star reported the news, hundreds of fans made their views on the move clear - warning station bosses that they will switch off when John and his team leave the station’s airways.

Big John at breakfast pictured taking selfies. PIC: Marie Caley

In total, 258 people expressed their views on the matter, with comments including a call for an online campaign to get another station to sign the breakfast show crew up and a call for the presenters to take their show onto a podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big John, real name John Harrison, took over from his predecessor Darryl Denham in 2000, when there were fewer radio channels, before the rise in digital stations.

He went on to become a household name in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

When they announced they would be taking the show off the air, Simon Myciunka, CEO of Bauer Media Audio UK, said: “We continually evolve to meet audience behaviours and advertiser needs and by launching one single national Breakfast show across Hits Radio, we are supercharging our efforts to provide a more unified. engaging experience across the entire schedule while also retaining local news and information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'd like to extend my thanks to our Hits Radio Breakfast teams in England and Wales as they embark on their final run of shows. Their significant contribution has played a hugely important part of the Hits Radio story so far and we wish them well for the future.”