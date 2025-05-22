Fans of Sheffield radio legend Big John have sent a strong message to Hits Radio bosses over plans to axe listeners’ favourite Big John @Breakfast after 25 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The channel has announced plans to end the show, fronted by Big John, early in June, as part of a wave of changes it is making to remove local content.

But after The Star reported the news, hundreds of fans made their views on the move clear - warning station bosses that they will switch off when John and his team leave the station’s airways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 258 people expressed their views on the matter, with comments including a call for an online campaign to get another station to sign them breakfast show crew up and a call for the presenters to take their show onto a podcast.

Big John at breakfast pictured taking selfies. PIC: Marie Caley

Bruce Davis said: “We need to start an online campaign to get Big John and his team saved by another station as soon as possible.”

Lisa Elizabeth McCann added: “Please god not more Amanda Holden. I hope he goes independent and makes a podcast and it’s a massive success.”

Others warned Hits FM that they would not be listening after Big John goes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denise Mitchell said: “I'm gutted...they make my drive to work bearable. I love the way they poke fun at themselves and James' stories are hilarious. I stopped listening when they were on holiday a few weeks ago because Fleur East and friends are not funny, boring in all honesty. I guess it will be time to try Radio Sheffield.”

Fans have spoken out over Big John being taken off air on Hits Radio. Photo: Marie Caley | National World

Kerry Smith said: “I won’t be listening anymore, he’s the only reason why I listen to that station.”

Chris Outram said: “He’s been consistently funny for the last 25 years. They have no idea what an incredible talent they are losing.”

KL Green said: “It's the only reason I listen(ed) won't be anymore. Hope he goes to greatest hits like all the other good DJs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor Thompson said: “Great show, spent years driving to work in their company, end of an era, Hits Radio can go do one.”

Nuala Rachel McReynolds said: “I only listen to Big John in a morning, then switch off! I can't stand listening to utter drivel, just going on and on! Then songs repeated over and over again. Thanks Bauer, killed our regional radio station! I miss Hallam FM.”

Laura Richards said: “I wondered how long it would take for them to cut the last part of our local radio station. I think this is so sad and I will not be listening when they change over. Good luck to the Hallam FM team you have brought us lots of laughter over the years.”

Rachel Nunn said: “It’s the team that make it, will miss them all so sad. The banter was always great between them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Brodrick said: “I will be turning off, only listen to it for Big John and team and the banter in the mornings which is great!”

Jayne Musgrave said: “He needs to start his own show waking us up...will be switching off from Hits Radio in a morning - won’t ever be the same without John, Liesl and producer James - I’m gutted.”

Sylvia Wild said: “I only listened to Hits Radio SY for the Big John Breakfast Show, I won't be listening anymore, good luck John, James and Liesel on your next chapters.”

Devastated. grown up with Big John! Been listening for 25 plus years! Wherever they go I will follow . Sorry Hits Radio, wrong decision Karen Angel

Karen Angel said: “Devastated grown up with Big John! Been listening for 25 plus years! Wherever they go I will follow. Sorry Hits Radio wrong decision ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Lawson said: “Can’t believe it after 25 years. I won’t be listening!”

Mel Court said: “OMG why? Don't they know that big John is one of the best along with his sidekicks James and Liesl, what a shame, Hard act to replace. So sad to read this bad news.”

Angela Gleaden said: “I was absolutely gutted when they announced the news. Big John, producer James and Liesl are so funny they make your morning so much brighter. I will be moving stations Hits Radio as I’m sure many others will. They have made a really, really bad decision. Good luck to them all in finding other work.”

Donna Grayson said: “There is obviously a good reason why he’s lasted for 25 years does that not tell them something. Don’t fix what’s not broken. Making a very big mistake.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is due to broadcast for the final time on Friday, June 6.

Big John, real name John Harrison, took over from his predecessor Darryl Denham in 2000, when there were fewer radio channels, before the rise in digital stations.

He went on to become a household name in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Bauer Media, which runs the station, is also closing all its production facilities other then seven ‘key centres’ in London, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Belfast. It says it is a strategic move designed to ‘enhance operational efficiency while continuing to deliver high-quality content to listeners nationwide’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Myciunka, CEO of Bauer Media Audio UK, said: “We continually evolve to meet audience behaviours and advertiser needs and by launching one single national Breakfast show across Hits Radio, we are supercharging our efforts to provide a more unified. engaging experience across the entire schedule while also retaining local news and information.

“I'd like to extend my thanks to our Hits Radio Breakfast teams in England and Wales as they embark on their final run of shows. Their significant contribution has played a hugely important part of the Hits Radio story so far and we wish them well for the future.”