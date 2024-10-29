An immensely popular former Radio Sheffield presenter is set to return to local airwaves nearly a year after leaving the BBC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howard Pressman left the broadcaster in November 2023 and now, nearly a year on, he is back with a new local radio start-up called Radio Essentials.

Howie said: “It’s been a year since my last radio show on BBC Radio Sheffield, so when the offer came in from Steve and the team at Radio Essentials to have a Sunday show, then I didn’t think twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howie Pressman is back on local airwaves in Sheffield one year after leaving the BBC. | National World

“The new live show will be a chance to be involved again with some great listeners, who are as excited as I am that I’m back on the airwaves across Sheffield and South Yorkshire”

The local radio legend signed off from his 3pm Radio Sheffield show on November 3, 2023, after the local BBC radio stations made cuts and turned to more ‘regionalised’ content.

Having first graced the airwaves in South Yorkshire in 1985, his departure ended a run of 38 years at the microphone of commercial and public sector broadcasting in the region, but now he is back.

A spokesperson for Radio Essentials said: “Radio Essentials is so excited to have Howie on board as we start to build a station dedicated to the people of Sheffield and South Yorkshire. This is just the start of our journey to become the number one commercial radio station in Sheffield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howie will present a live interactive show, with all his “signature features”, every Sunday from 10am to 1pm.

The show, called Sunday Essentials, will launch on November 10, 2024, just over a year after Howie signed off from Radio Sheffield.

Howie was one of a number of local BBC radio presenters to leave the organisation during a raft of changes in 2023. Regionalisation of local radio meant shows once focussing on South Yorkshire instead covered the whole of Yorkshire.

The changes caused quite a stir, with popular Radio Sheffield breakfast presenter Toby Foster moving to a weekday afternoon programme between 2-6pm - broadcast simultaneously across BBC Radio Leeds, Radio Sheffield and Radio York.

Essentials Media Group, who launched Radio Essentials, claim to be Sheffield’s only dedicated commercial radio station and is made up of media professionals with over 60 years’ experience.