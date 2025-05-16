Fans have told of their shock after it was confirmed one of Sheffield’s most loved radio personalities is to lose his show.

Big John @ Breakfast has been broadcast across the city for 25 years, originally airing on Hallam FM in 2000, before more recently running on Hits Radio, when it replaced Hallam.

But now, Hits Radio has announced that it will introduce one single national breakfast show across England and Wales from June 9.

Big John at breakfast pictured taking selfies. PIC: Marie Caley

It marks the end of the current regional breakfast shows, which will broadcast for the final time on Friday ,June 6.

Big John, real name John Harrison, took over from his predecessor Darryl Denham in 2,000, when there were fewer radio channels, before the rise in digital stations.

He went on to become a household name in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Bauer Media, which runs the station, is also closing all its production facilities other then seven ‘key centres’ in London, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Belfast. It says it is a strategic move designed to ‘enhance operational efficiency while continuing to deliver high-quality content to listeners nationwide’.

Simon Myciunka, CEO of Bauer Media Audio UK, said: “We continually evolve to meet audience behaviours and advertiser needs and by launching one single national Breakfast show across Hits Radio, we are supercharging our efforts to provide a more unified. engaging experience across the entire schedule while also retaining local news and information.

“I'd like to extend my thanks to our Hits Radio Breakfast teams in England and Wales as they embark on their final run of shows. Their significant contribution has played a hugely important part of the Hits Radio story so far and we wish them well for the future.”

However, People in Sheffield city centre were unhappy to hear that it was the end of Big John @ Breakfast.

Melody Denton, from Fulwood, said said she was sad that he was going, adding: “I listen to him on my car radio the whole time.”

She said she like his humour, the songs that he plays, and ‘everything’.

She added: “When I used to go to work, I’m retired now, I used to listen to him every day.”

Chris Berzins, of Richmond, said: “He was very entertaining, and he let us know about all the news in Sheffield as well. He was very good, very entertaining, and it will be sadly missed.”

Alyssa Critchley, from Ecclesfield, said: “It’s nice the fact that it’s really local and Sheffield based, and I think the way it’s going to be national is not as good.”

Nikki Dronfield, from Aston, added: “I think some people who have been listening to it for a long time will be sad to see it go as well.”

