South Yorkshire Police have released an update following a protest in Sheffield city centre today, Wednesday, August 7.

Officers in Sheffield have had additional powers authorised, giving them the powers to stop and search suspects, disperse individuals and manage a protest in Barker’s Pool.

All orders were put in place today in central Sheffield ahead of rumours of a rally, which took place outside Sheffield City Hall at around 1pm.

These include Section 35 of the Anti-social Behaviour Crime Police Act which gives officers powers to disperse people from an area.

Police officers in Sheffield were given additional powers following rumours of a protest that took place today, August 7. | National World

Section 60 and Section 60AA powers are also in place under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, giving officers powers to stop and search individuals, and also the power to tell people to remove face coverings.

A Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986, which allows police to place conditions on assemblies and where they can take place, was also in place, but has since been removed.

Assistant Chief Constable Rick Alton said: "We have witnessed and experienced some appalling acts of violence within South Yorkshire, with many of our officers being injured during their duty.

"These orders have been put in place to prevent any further violence and disorder and ultimately to keep the public safe.

"Please be assured that we are continuing to monitor rumours and concerns which have been raised in our communities and on social media, and we are there to respond should anything happen.

"Our officers have been working hard to ensure the people responsible for this thuggish behaviour are brought to justice, and get the punishment they deserve. If you have been involved and are thinking of taking part in these despicable acts of violence, let this be a warning to you, we will come and get you."

It comes after a weekend of violence in Sheffield and Rotherham. The rally quickly became violent at the Holiday Inn Express in Wath-upon-Dearne on Sunday, and saw more than 50 police officers injured.