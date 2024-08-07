Rotherham riot: Barnsley man, Jake Turton, appears at Sheffield court charged with violent disorder
Jake Turton, 38, from Darfield, Barnsley, shook his head and shrugged his shoulders as he was denied bail by district judge James Gould, writes Polly Rippon
He appeared in court in a blue T-shirt and grey shorts and stood in the dock with his hands on his hips while confirming his name and address.
Rob Coyne, prosecuting, said Turton drove to Manvers Way - the scene of Sunday’s ‘anti immigration protests’ in Rotherham - in his father’s red Ford Ranger vehicle.
It had wooden panels and laminate flooring in the back which was taken by protestors and may have been used to attack the police, the court heard.
He denied violent disorder on August 4, as well as taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving with no insurance. As he was taken down to the cells a man in the public gallery called: “Keep it up.” Turton gave him and four other supporters in the public gallery a thumbs up and said: ”See ya in a bit lads.”
His case was adjourned until August 20 when he will appear at Sheffield Crown Court.