A Sheffield man now raising his young son alone after the sad passing of his wife has committed to honouring her wish to fundraise for St Luke’s Hospice – but it has gotten much bigger than he could have imagined.

Robert Turner’s wife, Lesley, sadly died after battling cancer at 40-years-old, leaving behind her husband and their eight-year-old son, Liam. Lesley received end-of-life care from St Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield and it held a special place in her and her family’s hearts.

Robert said: “She asked me if I ever do some fundraising to do it for St Luke’s and that was what kind of inspired me to do it.”

Robert met Lesley in 2007 and started a romance worthy of a Hollywood movie with her. The pair met in a supermarket in Scotland, when Robert had travelled up there for a job, and dated for about a year, both travelling between Sheffield and Glasgow in order to see one another.

Robert said: “I remember texting her on my way back from the job and I had left her an Easter egg. After around a year of courting we decided to make a go of it.

“I offered to move to Glasgow, but she said I wouldn’t last a day there so she moved to Sheffield.”

Lesley and Robert lived in Sheffield from that point on, eventually welcoming Liam to their family. Unfortunately, after the turn of the decade, doctors found a lump on Lesley’s breast.

Robert said: “We were given the devastating news it was incurable in 2021. It travelled all around her body and it was effectively everywhere.

“She never complained or cried about it. She was so brave, but she did get upset thinking about her son. They moved her to St Luke’s and they took amazing care of her and of us. She asked me if I ever do any fundraising to do it for St Luke’s and that was what kind of inspired me to do it.

“It was just an idea to get some mates together to raise a few quid, but Andy Hudson got involved and now it’s over 100 people playing.”

Robert is holding a celebrity charity golf tournament at Hillsborough Golf Club, with a number of big name team captains already confirmed. Home Bargains have agreed to sponsor the event and Sheffield football legends Chris Wilder and Chris Turner have both agreed to play.

The event will also have a large charity raffle, with donations coming in regularly.

Robert has also managed to secure a signed shirt from Premier League club Manchester United and a 44-inch TV. He said he tried contacting lots of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City, but only Manchester United were willing to provide a signed shirt for the fundraiser.

Robert believes Lesley would be incredibly proud of what has been achieved. He said: “[Lesley would] be over the moon. She be really pleased that I’m doing something for St Luke’s. It was her wish.”