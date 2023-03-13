A heartbroken family from Sheffield has launched a fundraiser to place a bench and plaque in memory of a well-known beloved dad-of-six.

Clive Sanderson, known locally as Tibbi Reuben, passed away on February 13 at the Northern General Hospital at the age of 54, just weeks after being told his brain cancer had travelled to his lungs.

Rastafarian Tibbi, of Pitsmoor, had worked a number of jobs during his life, and all of them had the Sheffield community as a focus. From a postman to a youth worker and as a teaching assistant and supply teacher, he was well known by many in the city.

His youngest child, 20-year-old Cenya Sanderson has launched a GoFundMe page to place a bench and plaque in his name for all to remember Tibbi, a father of six and a “beloved friend to many”.

Family man Tibbi pictured with his parents and twin sister Coral

The fundraiser has already surpassed its £2,000 target, meaning the family will be looking at placing a larger memorial in a green space off Ellesmere Road, which he frequently visited.

Cenya, a politics and international relations student at Newcastle University, described her father as “a fountain of knowledge”, with an “infectious laugh”, and “energy like no other”. He was an eye-catching man who was always dressed in colour, and could often be heard before you saw him.

She said: “When I was younger, walking around with him and seeing the amount of people that knew him and the amount of respect that people had for him gave me my own confidence. He was always someone to look up to. You could see how many different people's lives he had touched.”

Sadly his eldest son, Josiah Sanderson, a 28-year-old father-of-three passed away in February 2017 after getting into trouble in water while on a family holiday in Gambia.

Tibbi was a father of six and described by daughter Cenya as a "pillar of the Sheffield community".

Cenya said her father “never managed to heal his broken heart” after Josiah’s death, but in the months before his tragic diagnosis he had planned to go back into teaching.

She added: “Even though he definitely found things very difficult after my brother's passing, he still tried. He wasn't someone who would give up easily. Even after his diagnosis he was still talking about his plans for the future and things that he wanted to do.”

Tibbi’s funeral will be held at the Hope Centre on Bernard Road on Monday, March 20 at 12pm.