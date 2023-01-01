Former Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday managers have been confirmed for a charity golf tournament in memory of a local woman.

Robert Turner is part of the team organising the tournament after he was incredibly moved by the care St Luke’s Hospice showed to his wife, Lesley, before her heartbreaking death at 40-years-old in July 2022. Now raising the couple’s son, Liam, alone, Robert wanted to thank St Luke’s by raising much needed funds towards the annual £10 million running costs of the hospice.

On May 12, teams of four, captained by celebrities, will play 18 holes at Hillsborough Golf Club and big local names are hopefully going to be taking part. Former Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder, and former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper and manager, Chris Turner, are reportedly already confirmed for the tournament. Organisers have said they hope to soon receive confirmation from Channel 5 presenter, Dan Walker, and former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United defender, Jon Newsome.

In a letter supporting the fundraiser, St Luke’s Hospice said: “St Luke's Hospice is one of Sheffield's best-known and most valued charities. We depend on the commitment and generosity of so many people, across Sheffield and beyond to keep on providing top quality care for our patients and their families. This year alone we need to raise more than £7.5 million to carry on doing what we do."

Sheffield United legend, Chris Wilder, is amongst the celebrity names confirmed for the tournament.

