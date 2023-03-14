St Luke’s Hospice Three Peaks Challenge is back for 2023

The 26-mile fundraiser takes walkers through the stunning Yorkshire scenery of the Dales National Park, starting with smallest of the peaks, Pen-y-ghent, before going on over 12 hours to tackle the peaks of Ingleborough and Whernside, climbing a final total of 1585 metres!
The St Luke’s team will be taking up the challenge on Saturday June 10, with participants paying a £30 deposit and then raising a minimum of £200 per person – all of which will go to St Luke’s patient care.
“This is a real challenge for anybody who wants to tackle some of Britain’s most beautiful scenery,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Anna Kirk.
“We offer unlimited help & support to hit your fundraising target, there’s a St Luke’s technical t-shirt to wear with pride on the day when you’ll be accompanied by expert mountain guides and a wonderful team of walkers – and, of course, there’ll be a medal and other goodies at the finish line.
“We’re aiming to have a fantastic day of fundraising and good company – and hopefully we’ll have the sun shining to help us on our way!”
Anybody interested in taking part in St Luke's Three Peaks Challenge in 2023 should email [email protected] call 0114 235 7592 or contact Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews at [email protected]