Sheffield KFC staff clean the streets as part of 'Don't Be A Tosser' campaign

KFC’s partnership with Keep Britain Tidy has seen seen the fast food chain launch new litter commitments which has seen a record 3,000 staff members across the UK take part in their biggest ever litter picking mission.

Supported by local councillors and litter picking groups, the company aims to collect over 20,000 bags of rubbish.

Under the ‘Don’t Be A Tosser’ campaign, staff and management at KFC Handsworth, Sheffield, went out in two groups on Tuesday morning to collect as much litter from the local community as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KFC litter pick Handsworth, Sheffield. March 29 2022.

Working as a team, the KFC staff spent the morning going round the local area to their KFC restaurant and picked up any litter they could.

Shane Mclean, Area Manager for KFC Handsworth, says the company also do daily picks of litter and it is becoming a more regular thing as they aim to help out in the community more.

“The staff really enjoy getting out there, it is a bit different to breading chicken everyday, so it is good to get out into the community, especially on nice warm days,” he said.

“When we looked down that road it didn’t look too pretty, but when we came back from picking litter it was so much better – and even the neighbours were thanking us and thankful that we are out there doing that stuff.”

KFC see the litter problem in the UK as a big one, and this is campaign is something the firm hope inspires others to do their bit to help the environment.

“It is important because it engages with your local community, and it also builds that relationship with them. If they see us out there, they can see that we’re doing our part to prevent the whole litter problem,” KFC said.

“Litter is a problem for everyone and we are trying to help solve that problem as we all should do.”

On what is needed to reduce littering in the UK, Shane said: “Obviously our marketing campaign ‘Don't Be A Tosser’, don’t chuck it out the window, use the bins that are provided in the stores we have, even your local bins.”

Mark Wild, Restaurant General Manager at KFC Handsworth, said: “We have been out litter picking in the local community, building that connection with the communities that we serve and trying to improve the understanding and connection people have with KFC and how we handle the rubbish issues.”

In addition to the litter picking, KFC has announced a series of new commitments, including the creation of a £40,000 fund to support and equip local litter picking groups in their efforts to tidy up local areas .