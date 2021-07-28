Sheffield hospital chaplain recognised in awards for going above and beyond
A hospital chaplain has been recognised for going above and beyond in her support for patients, families and the whole intensive care unit during the past 12 months.
Sabia Rehman, who is part of a hospital chaplaincy team trained to offer emotional support and a listening ear to patients, visitors and staff, regardless of their faith or belief background, was one of 10 healthcare professionals across the country named as finalist in the Intensive Care Society's Unsung Hero award.
During the pandemic, Sabia has also provided specialist advice to patients and families with Muslim beliefs. This included giving guidance on specific Muslim rites and rituals for the dying and the deceased and information on how these could be implemented in line with national Public Health England Covid-19 guidance.
She also worked alongside the Muslim community, acting as a point of contact between hospital ward staff, families and relatives, saying prayers with them and offering support to staff in need of spiritual and religious guidance during a period of unprecedented change.
Sabia Rehman, Muslim Chaplain for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am privileged and humbled to have received this accolade, and I have received lots of incredible feedback and lovely cards from families and relatives during this most difficult of times. The intensive care unit team have been fantastic to work alongside. To sit and support families, relatives and staff during the immense challenges of the pandemic is both an honour and privilege.”
Mark Cobb, Clinical Director for Therapeutics and Palliative Care said: “Throughout the pandemic our whole chaplaincy team have been incredible providing support to patients, their families and colleagues here at the Trust. We recognise that providing the appropriate support for people at such a difficult time is very personal which is why the support that Sabia has been able to provide to patients and staff with Muslim beliefs has been really welcomed. I am delighted she has been recognised with this award.”