A video shared online showed the sizeable cordon on Popple Street in the Page Hall area of the city yesterday evening, Friday, August 12. with officers standing guard.
West Yorkshire Police this afternoon said it had carried out the operation as part of an ‘investigation into reported criminal offending in West Yorkshire’.
A spokesperson for the force added: “Several suspects were arrested and are in police custody.”
