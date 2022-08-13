Popple Street Sheffield: 'Several' people arrested as street is cordoned off by police

Police have issued an update today after a street in Sheffield was cordoned off by officers for several hours.

By Robert Cumber
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 5:32 pm
Updated Saturday, 13th August 2022, 5:32 pm

A video shared online showed the sizeable cordon on Popple Street in the Page Hall area of the city yesterday evening, Friday, August 12. with officers standing guard.

West Yorkshire Police this afternoon said it had carried out the operation as part of an ‘investigation into reported criminal offending in West Yorkshire’.

A spokesperson for the force added: “Several suspects were arrested and are in police custody.”

Popple Street in the Page Hall area of Sheffield was cordoned off as part of a West Yorkshire Police operation. File photo

