Super-spirited runners are captured in these 17 fabulous images taking on Sheffield's 2023 Half Marathon

Penistone Footpath Runners Michael Nicholson, pictured left, and Nick Pepper getting ready for the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon's challenging hills. Before the event, Michael said: "This is the second time I have done the Sheffield Half and I am really looking forward to it. Perfect conditions and it is quite personal for me because I was a student and I will be doing my old Ecclesall Road route." Nick said it was his debut at the Sheffield Half Marathon and he was loving the spirit among runners and spectators and he was really looking forward to getting stuck into the city's hills. Photo: Jon Cooper