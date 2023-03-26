Super-spirited runners are captured in these 17 fabulous images taking on Sheffield's 2023 Half Marathon

Thousands of runners and spectators turned out to mark this year’s Sheffield Half Marathon in fantastic style with great cheer and spirit as they did the Steel City event proud.
Many were raising large sums of money by taking on the tough Jane Tomlinson’s Run for All 13.1 mile challenge on Sunday, March 26, on behalf of many worthy causes including the Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.
With a city centre start and finish on Arundel Gate spectators lined the roads as thousands rolled out across the city in a massive, multi-coloured wave of joyful runners snaking for hundreds of yards through the city centre as they were clapped by proud family, friends and supporters.
The delighted runners embarked upon a hilly route across the city which headed out to Ringinglow and onto the far western edge of the city where they could relish scenic views over the beautiful Peak District before returning towards Ecclesall Road South and Bramall Lane.
Organisers Jane Tomlinon’s Run For All and all who took part in the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon can be remarkably proud of making this day very special indeed as it has grown into one of Sheffield flagship occasions.
1. Sheffield Half Marathon 2023 gets off to a flying start with thousands of happy runners
Thousands of runners were strung out across Sheffield city centre on Sunday morning, March 26, as they set off from Arundel Gate as the 13.1 mile Sheffield Half Marathon 2023 got underway to loud applause and cheers from delighted spectators. Photo: Jon Cooper
2. Tension mounts before the beginning of the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon after the start was slightly delayed
Tension mounted among the eager crowds of supporters before the start of the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon which was slightly delayed from its scheduled 9.30am start but no one was complaining as everyone soaked up a great atmosphere. Photo: Jon Cooper
3. Penistone Footpath Runners Michael Nicholson, left, and Nick Pepper ready for action at the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon
Penistone Footpath Runners Michael Nicholson, pictured left, and Nick Pepper getting ready for the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon's challenging hills. Before the event, Michael said: "This is the second time I have done the Sheffield Half and I am really looking forward to it. Perfect conditions and it is quite personal for me because I was a student and I will be doing my old Ecclesall Road route." Nick said it was his debut at the Sheffield Half Marathon and he was loving the spirit among runners and spectators and he was really looking forward to getting stuck into the city's hills. Photo: Jon Cooper
4. Away they go as the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon gets underway
The incredibly long line of delighted runners just kept rolling out as it snaked its way from the start at Arundel Gate and right through the city centre as the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon got underway on Sunday morning to rapturous applause. Photo: Jon Cooper