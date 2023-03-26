Sheffield's 2023 Half Marathon spectacular brings thousands together for a joyful day

Big-hearted runners and spectators made the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon a day to remember as many raised enormous sums of money by taking on the tough Jane Tomlinson’s Run for All 13.1 mile challenge.

The many worthy causes to benefit from the event on Sunday, March 26, will include the Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal and others.

With a city centre start and finish on Arundel Gate spectators lined the roads as thousands rolled out across the city in a massive, multi-coloured stream of runners snaking for hundreds of yards before they embarked upon a hilly route across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They bravely headed out to Ringinglow and onto the far western edge of the city where they could relish scenic views over the beautiful Peak District before returning towards Ecclesall Road South and Bramall Lane.

Striding out on Arundel Gate, Sheffield, at the start of the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon.

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Sioned-Mair Richards, also attended the Sheffield Half Marathon to offer her support to all the runners and fundraisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She urged people to remember deceased athlete Jane Tomlinson after the Sheffield Half Marathon has been made possible by the Jane Tomlinson Run For All organisers.

Jane Emily Tomlinson was an amateur English athlete who raised £1.85 million for charity by completing athletic challenges despite suffering from terminal cancer.

Cllr Richards said: "Let's remember Jane Tomlinson was such an inspiring woman who ran so many marathons at the end of her life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two runners in great spirits before they took on the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon.

She added: "It's brilliant to see so many people out on a 'freezing' morning and I know they will all be warmed up by the end."

Thousands of runners were strung out across Sheffield city centre on Sunday morning, March 26, as they set off from Arundel Gate as the 13.1 mile Sheffield Half Marathon 2023 got underway to loud applause and cheers from delighted spectators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tension mounted among the eager crowds of supporters before the start of the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon which was slightly delayed from its scheduled 9.30am start but no one was complaining as everyone soaked up a great atmosphere.

Penistone Footpath Runners Michael Nicholson and Nick Pepper were looking forward to the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon's challenging hills.

Runners pacing themselves as they roll out on the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon

Before the event, Michael said: "This is the second time I have done the Sheffield Half and I am really looking forward to it. Perfect conditions and it is quite personal for me because I was a student and I will be doing my old Ecclesall Road route."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick said it was his debut at the Sheffield Half Marathon and he was loving the spirit among runners and spectators and he was really looking forward to getting stuck into the city's hills.

The incredibly long line of delighted runners just kept rolling out as it snaked its way from the start at Arundel Gate and right through the city centre as the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon got underway on Sunday morning to rapturous applause.

Friends and big-hearted fundraisers Sarah Wademan and Kelly Turton, both from Norton Lees, Sheffield, took on the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon for Sheffield's Children Hospital.

A joyful runner enjoying the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon. Picture courtesy of photographer Adam Kinder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah said: "We are running the Sheffield Half Marathon for the Children's Hospital charity. We have always been social runners and not really run for charity before but we thought we would pick a good one and help boost their fundraising total specifically for the helipad they are doing and we just thought we have a go."

Not only the runners made the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon so special, as thousands of good-spirited spectators packed the city centre to encourage those who were taking on the challenge.

Spectators were treated to a remarkable sight as a never-ending line of runners at the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon wended their way out through the city centre as they embarked upon a tough 13.1 mile challenge.

Pals Richard Sumner, of Barnsley, and Simon Bird, of Sheffield, enjoyed all the fun at Sheffield Half Marathon. Richard, aged 50, said it was to be his first half marathon after his original plans had been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. His friend Simon, aged 35, said: "I wanted to do this for the fun of it and I fancy doing it again and it is for a good cause and it's a great atmosphere."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runners Jess Lavin, of Matlby, and Sam Challinor, of Rotherham, have been supporting Macmillan Cancer Support as they took on the Sheffield Half Marathon. Nurse Sam, aged 35, said: "My father-in-law passed away and he was looked after by the Macmillan nurses. So it is something special to me. It is an amazing day. I did it a couple of years ago and the atmosphere is unreal."

Sheffield legend and Macmillan Cancer Support fundraiser John Birkhill also lent a big hand towards all the Sheffield Half Marathon fundraising as he took on the challenge.

A long line of runners wended their way through the city centre during the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon.

John took on the Sheffield Half Marathon as part of his ongoing legendary fundraising to help Macmillan Cancer Support in honour of his late wife who died from cancer 30 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers Jane Tomlinon’s Run For All and all who took part in the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon and offered their support can be very proud of making this event one of the greatest the Steel City has to offer.