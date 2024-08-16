Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dad, daughter and stepdaughter trio from Sheffield will set off on a Race Across The World-style adventure of a lifetime when they begin a race across Europe this week.

Peter Tissington, a director at Worral Business Supplies, is teaming up with his youngest daughter Katie, aged 12, and his stepdaughter Jessica, 18, to race 70 other teams from London to Tirana, Albania - in a challenge inspired by the BBCs Race Across The World.

“It’s an adventure,” Peter told The Star, “It’s to open their eyes. This is Europe and this is what we can achieve.”

Peter Tissington and his daughter, Katie (left), will team up with Peter's stepdaughter, Jessica, in a race across Europe. | Dean Atkins

The race, organised by Lupine Travel in Wigan, begins in Trafalgar Square in London at 10am on Saturday, August 17, 2024 and will end 1,200 miles away in the Albania capital.

“It’ll be a good bonding experience, unless we fall out with all the sleep deprivation,” Peter joked.

It is believed that 12-year-old Katie is the youngest competitor in the race, with other teams featuring racers as old as 71. 18-year-old Jessica will be embarking on the once-in-a-lifetime adventure days after receiving her A-level results.

The race is incredibly similar to the hit BBC show Race Across The World, which returned on Wednesday with its celebrity version.

Teams can only travel by public transport, but flying and hitchhiking is banned. Unlike the popular programme, teams can use their mobile phones to navigate, but there is no budget limit and the race is self-funded, with Lupine Travel telling The Independent most competitors in the inaugrual 2023 race to Istanbul spent around £400-£500.

The Sheffield trio will need to work together to plan their journey as they go, making sure to stop at each checkpoint along the route.

Peter, Katie and Jessica will race from London to Tirana, Albania starting on August 17. | Dean Atkins

“The first checkpoint we know is Bruges,” Peter told The Star, “We’ll be getting the Eurostar to Brussels and then Bruges.”

The following checkpoints are a secret and the teams will only discover the full race route at the start line in London.

Peter said: “This is the second year they’re running the competition... I followed it last year on social media and saw it in the press as well. I pointed it out Katie and showed her a few social media clips and asked is she fancied it if they did it again.”

Peter and his family are big fans of the BBC’s Race Across The World, which is strikingly similar to their race to Tirana. | Dean Atkins

The entire family are fans of the BBC show, which served as all the inspiration they needed to get involved.

“It’s a show all our family have been watching together for years,” Peter said, “It’s one of the few shows we watch together as a family.”

The three-strong team will compete with 180 other racers in 70 other teams.

Peter said: “We have three personalities going into this.

“[Katie] is incredibly competitive, as I am, but to a lesser degree. She wants to win it as there’s cash prizes for first to fifth.

“I’m hoping to enjoy the journey whilst racing at the same time... that’s my idea of a holiday. My idea is the journey rather than the destination sometimes.

“Jessica is coming along for the adventure. There’s no real strong feelings on winning it our not and is more in it for the adventure.”

Despite the long journey ahead and the uncertainty about where they’ll end up until they get the list of checkpoints, Peter isn’t intimidated.

He said: “There will be bumps in the road and missed connections but I have not got any quarms and the girls will be up to the task.

“I’m relishing the adventure.”