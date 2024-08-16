Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A senior South Yorkshire Police officer has addressed online “speculation” after six people were reportedly shot with an air rifle in Handsworth, Sheffield.

Four boys, aged seven, 11, 13 and 15, a seven-year-old girl and a 62-year-old woman were injured in the incident on August 14, 2024 - three of the children required a hospital operation to remove a pellet from their body.

Announcing additional patrols in the area through today (August 16) and the weekend, Detective Superintendent Nicola Leach said: “We know this incident has created some concerns in the community, which is why you will see more of our officers around the area in the next coming days.

“We are aware of some speculation around the circumstances of this incident. Our investigation currently remains ongoing, but at this time we believe this was an isolated incident, and we know that an air rifle was used and not a viable firearm.

"We are currently working with our local partners to see how we can address some wider concerns and will ensure the community is at the forefront of these conversations.

"Please do stop and speak to our officers if you have any concerns when you see them out and about, they are there to listen and help where they can."

Five people - two boys aged 15 and 16, a 15-year-old girl and two 18-year-old men - were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and Grevious Bodily Harm (GBH). They have all since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward by calling 101, quoting incident number 488 of 14 August 2024 when you get in touch.

If you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.