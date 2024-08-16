Missing Joseph: Police appeal for A57 dashcam footage as search continues for missing Sheffield man
A man named only as Joseph was reported missing from the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield yesterday morning (August 15).
He was last seen on Rainbow Avenue at the junction with Delves Avenue, at 7.20am on Thursday.
South Yorkshire Police has officers searching for Joseph amid concerns for his welfare. They are now asking for anyone with dashcam footage of the A57 from yesterday morning that features Joseph to come forward.
Joseph is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy Adidas raincoat, grey hoodie, white t-shirt, black shorts and a black cap (pictured below).
Officers have stated he is a keen walker and is known to frequent Shirebrook Nature Reserve, Poolsbrook country park, Rother Valley, the Carbrook estate, and the Trans Pennine Trail.
It is reported that mountain rescue teams have been involved in the search so far, including large numbers of friends, family, acquaintances and strangers.
If you have any dashcam footage you would like to submit, you can do so by clicking here.
Alternatively, you can pass information to the police through the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 399 of August 15 2024 when you get in touch.
