Cinema set to return to Crystal Peaks

Cinema is set to return to the home of Oscar-winning movie classic The Full Monty.

Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Sheffield is submitting plans to Sheffield City Council for the creation of a four-screen cinema within the complex.

The application on behalf of an independent operator will see four auditoria of up to 85 seats in a two storey space utilising units that were previously home to Time Cafe and a Clarke’s shoe store.

Crystal Peaks was originally home to a 10-screen AMC and then UCI multiplex-style cinema, which opened in 1988 and which, in August 1997, was chosen for the star-studded world premiere of Sheffield-made film comedy The Full Monty.

Along with several of the film’s leading actors, the event was also attended by a host of TV celebrities, including Wheel of Fortune host Jenny Powell, Emmerdale stars Claire King and Peter Amory, and Sheffield Wednesday star David Hirst.

The cinema closed in 2003 and the site was redeveloped in 2005 by supermarket giant Sainsbury’s.

“One of the questions we are most often asked by visitors is when cinema will be returning to Crystal Peaks,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“We have been exploring the possibility of bringing cinema back for quite a long time now and believe we now have a project that will meet the needs of all our customers.

“We have already had extremely encouraging pre-planning conversations with planning officers and are confident that the scheme will meet the requirement of Sheffield Council’s Planning Committee.

“We currently have a cinema operator lined up, with detailed plans drawn-up and are hopeful that work will begin before the end of this year, with the development scheduled to open by next spring.

“This will be a more intimate boutique-style cinema, perfect for the Crystal Peaks family audience and will make excellent use of available space within the complex.

“The show timings will be tailored to provide a broad range of film choice from mid-week vintage showings to family mornings as well as the latest blockbusters.

“As well as strengthening the appeal of Crystal Peaks, the cinema will, of course, also create some exciting new job opportunities within the locality and help to support our existing retailers and restaurant and cafe operators.”