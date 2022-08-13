The incident happened on August 3 and South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information that may help them identify a man who may be able to assist enquiries.
At around 4.14pm on the day of the incident, the driver stopped for his scheduled break in a layby on Cottam Road.
Whilst in his cabin, it is reported a man boarded the bus and asked the driver get the bus moving as they needed to go to Chapeltown.
The driver advised the man he was on his break. It is reported the man then punched the driver in the face, leaving him with an injury to the nose.
In a police appeal released yesterday, the passenger was described as white, in his early 20s, around 5ft 8 ins tall, with short dark blonde hair.
South Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they think can assist with enquiries.
If you know the man in the photograph, police officers would like the speak to him and you can contact them using their live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
People using these methods will need to quote incident number 630 of August 3, 2022.
If you are looking for an anonymous alternative, you can report information through the independent charity, Crimestoppers.
Crimestoppers can be contacted via their website, here, or by calling their contact centre on 0800 555 111.