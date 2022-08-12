Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called out in the early hours of Thursday morning, after concerns were raised over a pensioner who had failed to return home. A body was found following a search of the area.

Residents living along Rivelin Valley Road said that they saw a number of police cars at the scene yesterday, as well as an ambulance, which they said had seen being driven into a section of the park.

A body has been found in the Rivelin Valley after a police search. Picture shows the valley near where the body was found on Thursday (Aug 11)

South Yorkshire Police told The Star this afternoon in a statement: “Officers were called at 2.41am yesterday morning (11 August 2022), to report an 81-year-old man who had failed to return home.

“A search commenced and his body was sadly found in Rivelin Valley. His family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers. There are no suspicious circumstances, and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”

Residents said some roads were sealed off by police early yesterday as they carried out their work.

One park user told The Star a friend had been unable to leave a car park because of a police cordon which was put in place.

It is believed the body was found towards the Malin Bridge end of the Rivelin Valley, not far from the fire station on Rivelin Valley Road.