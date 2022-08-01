Coun Ben Miskell took to Twitter to air his concerns about Yorkshire Water.

He posted: “It’s difficult to ask consumers to do more to conserve water, when water firms lose three billion litres in

leaks every day. They must get their own houses in order.

There could be a hosepipe ban in South Yorkshire

“Yorkshire Water made £241.4 million in profit last financial year. They and the government need to invest more in fixing leaks.”

He added: “We should all do what we can to take reasonable steps to save water, but Yorkshire Water should

make fixing broken pipes it’s number one priority.

“Government have also failed to take action and invest in our water network. It’s no surprise that we face a hosepipe ban, after such neglect and it is likely that the general public will suffer as a result.”

The comments came after hosepipe bans were introduced elsewhere, meaning residents in those areas can no longer use a hosepipe to water gardens and clean cars.

This is an attempt to save water due to shortages and heatwaves.

Yorkshire Water responded to Coun Miskell on Twitter by posting: “We know it’s really important we do our bit to help save water. Our colleagues are out across the region finding and fixing any leaks as quickly as they can.

“New technologies, such as acoustic ears that listen out for leaks, help us to find them faster and with a team of over 250 leakage inspectors we work hard to find the ones that no one can see before they become a problem.

“So we need to plan these jobs in carefully to make sure everyone has enough warning. We also get leaks reported to us when they’re not from our pipework, such as groundwater, and we need to pass these reports on to other authorities or landowners.”