Localised bans of hosepipes, including in South Yorkshire, could be issued with most parts of England experiencing ‘prolonged dry weather’, if water levels fall to a level which causes concern from the authorities.

The National Drought Group, made up of the Environment Agency and Water Companies, met today to discuss how to protect water resources, with a hose pipe ban one to the possibilities.

Yorkshire Water, along with various water companies across England, is already asking customers to be more cautious with water usage and to save water wherever they can.

A hosepipe ban could be implemented in regions of the UK. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

A Yorkshire Water spokesman said: “Our region has seen a prolonged dry spell and, in recent weeks, record breaking temperatures. There has been very little rain with just some short, sharp showers that don’t deliver the water we need to top up our reservoirs and rivers.

“We’ve got teams out and about across Yorkshire, working round the clock to save water from leaky pipes, prioritising larger leaks. We’re also asking our customers to use water wisely and allow their lawns to go brown, not wash the car for a few weeks and turn the taps off when they’re brushing their teeth to stop waste and reduce the likelihood of restrictions later in the summer.”

Why are water companies asking for caution when it comes to water usage?

This year has seen months of below average rainfall which has led to numerous detrimental effects to the environment. Last week’s heatwave, which saw temperatures in Sheffield reach an astonishing 39C, only made matters worse, putting extra pressure on water resources.

These detrimental effects include low river flows, low groundwater levels, low reservoirs and dry soils. Low river flows has affected the quality of water and the amount of it throughout much of England, having a particular negative impact upon farmers.

When was a drought last announced in the UK?

The UK government last announced a drought in the year 2018, however, with the dry conditions and recent extreme heatwave in the country, the government are preparing for a worse outcome of a drought this year.

Is a hosepipe ban likely to be issued?