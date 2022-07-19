Yorkshire Water said it provided more than 1.56 billion liters of water on Monday, which is around 260 million litres more than usual.

The increase, they said, is enough to supply the equivalent of the whole of York and Leeds and is the highest the water company has seen since 2006.

Yorkshire has seen a particularly dry spring and summer, with only 52 per cent of rainfall expected in June actually falling on the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Water said the increase is enough to supply the equivalent of the whole of York and Leeds and is the highest the water company has seen since 2006.

Neil Dewis, director of water said: “It has been a hot few weeks - we’ve seen unprecedented temperatures and very little rain anywhere in Yorkshire. We know our customers have been coming up with creative ways to save water – and we’d like to say a big thank you.

“Our reservoirs are still feeling the impact and levels do continue to decrease. As the ground incredibly dry, we would need a few weeks of wet weather to help them return to their usual levels, so it’s really important that people keep taking steps to save water throughout the summer.”

In Sheffield, the temperatures rose above 37C for the first time in history as of 1pm, and expected to continue to climb.