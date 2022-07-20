After the region experienced below-average rainfall in the spring and thus far in the summer of 2022, the heatwave has exacerbated the reservoir levels, putting pressure on the region's water supplies.
The extreme heat has also resulted in the highest water consumption in the region in 15 years, as it provided more than 1.56 billion litres of water on Monday, which is around 260 million litres more than usual.
Yorkshire has seen a particularly dry spring and summer, with only 52 per cent of rainfall expected in June actually falling on the region.
Sheffield saw temperatures rise above 39C on Tuesday afternoon for the first time in history, smashing the previous record of 36.1 on Monday.
Below are some of the pictures of Yorkshire reservoirs that show alarming levels of water.