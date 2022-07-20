After the region experienced below-average rainfall in the spring and thus far in the summer of 2022, the heatwave has exacerbated the reservoir levels, putting pressure on the region's water supplies.

The extreme heat has also resulted in the highest water consumption in the region in 15 years, as it provided more than 1.56 billion litres of water on Monday, which is around 260 million litres more than usual.

Yorkshire has seen a particularly dry spring and summer, with only 52 per cent of rainfall expected in June actually falling on the region.

Sheffield saw temperatures rise above 39C on Tuesday afternoon for the first time in history, smashing the previous record of 36.1 on Monday.

Below are some of the pictures of Yorkshire reservoirs that show alarming levels of water.

1. Damflask Reservoir in Loxley Damflask Reservoir in Loxley drying up due to the extreme heat and prolonged dry spells Photo: Lee Peace Photo Sales

2. Damflask Reservoir in Loxley The extreme heat and prolonged dry spells have caused the reservoirs to dry up at alarming levels. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3. Lindley Moor Reservoir in the Washburn Valley Lindley Wood is a compensation reservoir and Yorkshire Yorkshire Water do not send water to this area during hot weather. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4. Lindley Wood A parched area of Lindley Wood Reservoir which would normally be under water Photo: National World Photo Sales