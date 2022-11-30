John, aged 36, of New Cross Way, Woodhouse, has created one of the best decorated houses in the city, featuring handmade Christmas trees and over 4,000 lights – despite having injured himself a few months ago in a fall while helping clear a friend’s gutters.

This year, he drafted his grown-up children, Warren, aged 21, Hayley-Sue, 20 and Abigale, 18, to help him with the job of putting the decorations out at the property, and they finally finished the job this week, after spending four weeks getting it ready.

He said: “This year I’ve needed a bit of help from the kids, because I fell 18ft in May and shattered my ankle. I’m still walking with a stick. It has been more difficult to put them up this year though, so my son and daughters have helped.

It may not be a white Christmas in Sheffield this year – but it will certainly be a bright Christmas on John Berry’s street, after he put his Christmas lights up at New Cross Way, Woodhouse. They are pictured when he tested the bulbs out this week.

"We wanted to get the lights up though, because they are raising money for the local food bank, the Southern Light Church foodbank in Woodhouse village.

"We’ve been doing this since 2018, adding more decorations each years. I started putting up at the beginning of November this year. People love to see it, round here, and we have a big switch-on on Thursday (December 1) at 6pm.”

He said he was not put off by rising electricity prices. His bulbs were low ampage, and he said it was worth that bit more to see the smiles the lights put on people’s faces.

John Berry, has been busy getting into the Christmas Spirit, decking his house with lights, handmade Christmas Trees and a seven and half foot Snowman. Picture: Marie Caley NSST-19-11-18-Berry-2

