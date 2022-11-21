Sheffield Christmas lights 2022: Can you see yourself in our picture gallery?
Thousands packed Barker’s Pool for Sheffield's 2022 Christmas lights switch-on.
And we were there to record the event in video and in pictures, as families from all across the city enjoyed singing from some talent acts including children’s choirs and the Sheffield Britain’s Got Talent star, Maxwell Thorpe, before England women’s UEFA Euro 2022 winner Ellie Roebuck switched on the lights.
We have put a picture gallery together with some of the best pictures from the night, showing the stars, the crowds, and some of the smiling families who travelled into the city centre for the event.
Take a look through the pictures – you may see yourself or someone you recognise.