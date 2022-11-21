News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield Christmas lights 2022: Can you see yourself in our picture gallery?

Thousands packed Barker’s Pool for Sheffield's 2022 Christmas lights switch-on.

By David Kessen
39 minutes ago

And we were there to record the event in video and in pictures, as families from all across the city enjoyed singing from some talent acts including children’s choirs and the Sheffield Britain’s Got Talent star, Maxwell Thorpe, before England women’s UEFA Euro 2022 winner Ellie Roebuck switched on the lights.

We have put a picture gallery together with some of the best pictures from the night, showing the stars, the crowds, and some of the smiling families who travelled into the city centre for the event.

Take a look through the pictures – you may see yourself or someone you recognise.

1. Switch on

Hundreds packed Barker's Pool for Sheffield's Christmas lights switch on. Where you there?

Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales

2. Push the plunger

England star Ellie Roebuck pushes the plunger to turn on the Christmas lights

Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales

3. Smiles

Vanda Galer, Phil Dickins, and Galer Farrer brought Ralph and Biba to the switch on from Endcliffe

Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales

4. Christmas tree

The Christmas tree and the lights in front of the town hal

Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
SheffieldEngland