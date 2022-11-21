Families packed Barker’s Pool last night to see the Sheffield born goalkeeper pull the switch on a stage in front of the City Hall, flanked by Father Christmas and the stars of this year’s Christmas Panto at the Lyceum, Jack and the Beanstalk. She was also joined by former Sheffield busker and Britain’s got Talent finalist, Maxwell Thorpe.

She told the assembled audience she was feeling very Christmassy. Describing her Euro 2022 success she added: “It was an incredible, incredible summer. It’s not really sunk in.

“This summer for me to come back and play at Bramall Lane was incredible. It was massive and I expected nothing less from Sheffield, it’s a footballing city, I’ve grown up here and love football.”

She said she hoped the England men’s team would bring the World Cup back home this winter. They are set to play their opening game today (Monday).

Deputy Lord Mayor Colin Ross also joined them on the stage, as Ellie turned on the lights after a countdown, to cheers from the enthusiastic crowd of thousands.

There was then a firework display, which lit up the sky over the former John Lewis store.

Earlier, Maxwell Thorpe, one of the biggest stars of Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year, entertained the crowd singing Delilah, followed by his new single, Believe, following on from a talented children’s choir, which performed a song from Frozen.

England women’s Euro 2022 winning footballer Ellie Roebuck capped a memorable year – turning the Christmas lights on in her home city. Ellie is pictured with the plunger

The Christmas Market stalls and three alpine-style bars all proved popular yesterday.