Pictures taken by concerned locals show three people on the top of the Bet Fred shop on Market Street, Woodhouse, on Friday, with hoods up. It is thought they had climbed on to the top, before throwing things down from the top of the building.

Residents said on social media that police had been called, but the people who had been on the roof had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

Coun Jackie Satur, who is one of the ward councillors for Woodhouse, said she has contacted the local police inspector about the incident, doing so as soon as she had heard about it. She said she had asked the inspector to review closed circuit television cameras in the area to try to find out who the people were.

She said: “There has not been a problem for quite some time in that part of Woodhouse – we have 10 cameras in the area, so as soon as we heard about it, myself the the other ward councillors got onto the police, to ask them to look at footage and see if they can identify those responsible.

“It is unusual to see something like this here. There used to be problems before the cameras were put in place, but not since they were put in place about a year ago. It is very disappointing that a few hooligans have brought the area into disrepute.”