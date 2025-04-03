Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield has become a ‘home away from home’ for one refugee who’s spent her life being forced from one nation to the next in an attempt to flee war.

While Sawsan Hamidi may seem to always have a smile on her face, she has experienced more in her 22 years of life than most will ever go through.

Born in Syria, she was forced to flee the country at a young age and found herself spending many years in Lebanon, where she acquired a degree in childcare.

However her life would be uprooted once again due to a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees scheme when she was moved to the UK last June. She has spent close to a year living here in Sheffield.

At only 22 years old, Syrian refugee Sawsan Hamidi has had to flee on of the greatest ongoing humanity crises on Earth | N/A

“I left my home country, Syria, when I was just a little girl,” she told The Star.

“When you move country it’s as if you have zeros in your life and you start all over again - new country, new people.”

The UN has described the situation in Syria as one of the greatest refugee crises facing humanity, as following almost a decade of conflict against the country’s previous government millions have been forced to escape for their own safety.

It is estimated that since 2011, more than 14 million Syrians have been displaced.

However new hope emerged last December following the fall of the Assad government, with many able to return home.

The UNHCR estimates that more than 302,000 Syrian refugees have crossed the border back into Syria in the past four months, with many more arriving daily.

Refugees have been able to find a community thanks to the work of Sheffield's Refugee Council. | N/A

Yet for people like Sawsan that is not an option, and thanks to community groups like those organised by the Refugee Council she’s been allowed to finally build the foundations for a stable life.

“It’s like a home away from home now,” she added.

“Everything is nice, but it’s mainly the community, the warmth of the people.

“I would love to have a house of my own, a good job and to fulfil my aspirations.

“And for my sister to come from Syria for a family reunion.”

Saswan is part of a group run by the Refugee Council in Sheffield where refugee women meet to practice crafts, offer support to each other and build a support network.

Today (April 3) the craft group will debut a new exhibition at Weston Park Museum where members will display their various artistic creations.

