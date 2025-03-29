Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Refugees remain one of the most vulnerable and yet divisive groups in modern society - but one charity has been providing a space that allows them to feel seen and briefly forget about the conflicts that have destroyed their lives.

The Refugee Council hosts a variety of regular activities in Sheffield to support those who have been forced to flee from their home country, and The Star was recently invited to see a weekly women’s crafts session in action.

Simple social groups like these - that are hosted at the charity’s city centre base - help people who have often been left with nothing build a new community.

Women from across the globe bring together their skills unique to their homes as they make connections with the few people locally who have lived through similar tragedies.

L-r refugees Sawsan Hamidi and Hagir Adam with volunteer Louise Kinlen. | N/A

“I’ve been coming to this group since it started,” Hagir Adam, a regular of the craft sessions and a Sudanese refugee, told The Star.

“So this group not only gives community, but also makes me forget the troubles and wars that are happening back home and the horrible things I hear about.

“When I come here, it sort of blacks out all this stuff and I can enjoy myself.”

Syrian refugee, and fellow crafter, Sawsan Hamidi, echoed this point, explaining that it’s been a great help as she integrates into a life in Sheffield.

“When I arrived in the UK I was told about this group - I’ve been coming ever since,” she added.

“It’s sociable and an opportunity to meet people.

“This group allows us to get out some talents that are hidden, and that maybe we didn’t even know about.”

Next Thursday (April 3) the craft group will debut a new exhibition at Weston Park Museum where they can show off their various artistic creations.

Having been forced to flee from some of the most horrific wars blighting the planet today, this wholesome celebration of their talents provides a truly refreshing opportunity for the women while helping rebuild their confidence.

But it also serves a wider community function, with Hagir explaining that it ‘is an opportunity to show people here our culture, what we can do and where we are coming from’.

And while refugees may greatly benefit from the work, volunteers have also found something to gain from the experience.

'This group not only gives community, but also makes me forget the troubles and wars that are happening back home' | N/A

Volunteer Louise Kinlen said: “I think it just came from a place of wanting to welcome people to the local communities really.

“You see these people from other countries coming and struggling, and if I can be a friendly face or a reason why their Thursday mornings are nice then I should do it.

“We were doing a different project and one lady said that she comes here and feels she can breathe - that summed it up really and I’ve never forgotten it.

“Is it going to help them settle into housing and things like that? Well not directly, but to be able to come, to make friends and to feel welcome helps with any sort of resettlement.

“Often there are quite a few women who’ve come through and gone on to volunteer and that’s their first step into finding themselves again.

“They think: ‘I can offer something and give back to people’.

“It builds confidence just to help them know they have a worth.”

Louise has also encouraged people to open their hearts to refugees, and explains that despite some perceptions of refugees, they are in reality no different to anyone.

“Some of these women have degrees and I think quite often if you’re not involved in getting to know refugees there can be a feeling that they haven’t got these backstories, but they have.

“They’re real educated people and they have so much to offer our communities.

“It boils down to the fact that they’re human beings - try not to label people as one group and take the time to get to know them as people, just like you would anyone

“When you do that you realise that no one should have to go through what they’ve faced.”

Stay up to date with The Star to learn more about Hagir and Sawsan’s stories.

