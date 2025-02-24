Uncertainty for Ukrainians: How the world 'forgot' a war which is as bad as ever

The flags have stopped waving, the welcome banners have been put away and the headlines have faded - but the war is as bad as ever for Ukrainians.

That's the view of a Ukrainians who say Britain's initial support was "tremendous" but without it being plastered over the media, people are beginning to forget.

“Three years is a long time, you cannot expect the issue on top of our agenda is on top of everyone else's. Regardless of how disappointing it is for us, we have to accept reality," says Anton Ievsiushkin.

Three years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, visa extensions in the UK coming to an end and Russian occupation still rife, the future for Ukrainian refugees is full of uncertainty.

Mr Ievsiushkin, 41, Chair for the Sheffield branch of the AUGB, was born and raised in Mariupol, but relocated to Sheffield for work in 2014.

Mr Ievsiushkin's family all lived in Mariupol, up until 2022, when they had to flee as Russian forces invaded the city.

"Mariupol was pretty much destroyed, it was definitely not the place to be in 2022."

Sheffield has become home to over 1,000 Ukrainians, including Mr Ieviushkin's family, but their journey wasn't without its challenges.

Mr Ievsiushkin says: "When people flee war torn countries, it is never easy. My father-in-law for example, left his passport. So he had no internationally recognised ID, so that created its own problems."

His niece was less than two-months old when they fled Ukraine, so did not have any identification either.

In early 2022, the Johnson government announced a relaxation of immigration rule for Ukrainians and their families after major pressure from the public.

Mr Ievsiushkin said: "I have to credit the Foreign Office officials, back then they came up with something very quickly."

This led to the creation of special schemes: the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which allowed approximately 218,000 people to seek refuge in the UK.

Ukrainians who are here under these schemes were given the right to work, claim benefits and use the NHS.

Visas last for around three years and the government announced that from February 2025, these visas could be extended for an additional 18 months.

However, there is currently no opportunity for permanent residence under these schemes.

Ukrainian communities in Sheffield are worried about their future in the UK and what will happen when the extension on their visas expire.

Mr Ievsiushkin said: "People clearly cannot go back to Ukraine. It is not clear what we can do."

Many Ukrainian cities, including Mariupol, are currently under Russian occupation meaning that people cannot return home.

Mr Ievsiushkin's mother tried to return to the city to visit her home and see for herself what had happened, but when she flew into Moscow, border control told her that she was not welcome.

Many Ukrainians cannot return home, but the option to stay in the UK is potentially coming to an end.

When you are living on a time-limited visa, your right to rent, to work and your access to certain services is limited by the end date.

Many Ukrainians have issues extending work contracts and housing tenancies, because their visa is close to expiring and cannot be given a 12-month contract.

Mr Ievsiushkin said: "Even when you tell them there is official guidance from the Home Office, there is still a hurdle that shouldn't be there.

"There are probably reasons for the Home Office to do this, for us it is just another bureaucratic nightmare."

The AUGB was founded in 1946, initially as a form of solidarity for Ukrainians who were being persecuted but the association has now become a support system for those struggling with issues such as translating.

Mr Ievsiushkin said: "We do not think Ukrainians are unique in this situation, it is not just the visas that are a nightmare. There is a lack of support for navigating all the bureaucratic things for everyone.

"We would love to get more support but I'm afraid it is an indication of a wider societal problem."

Jane Podmoloda, 19, is a student at the University of Sheffield and moved to Sheffield in 2022 with her family.

She is worried about what will happen after the 18-month extension on her own and her family's visas comes to an end.

Miss Podmoloda explained that three years is a long time to live in a country and that Sheffield has become her home.

Ukrainian legacies have not entirely been forgotten by Sheffield, the AUGB has put on the 'Wounded Ukraine' art exhibition to highlight the "heart-breaking" stories of widows, mothers and children who have endured trauma and loss as a result of the war.